Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $350.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

VRTX opened at $269.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $275.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $683,610.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,711 shares of company stock worth $6,437,712 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

