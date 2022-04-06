Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $350.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.
VRTX opened at $269.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $275.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $683,610.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,711 shares of company stock worth $6,437,712 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
