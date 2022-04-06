VerusCoin Reaches Market Cap of $85.28 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $85.28 million and approximately $96,781.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.86 or 0.07341720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,540.71 or 1.00055600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00050912 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,688,065 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

