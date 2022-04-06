Vesper (VSP) Price Tops $1.84 on Major Exchanges

Vesper (VSP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Vesper has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00004247 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $232,729.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.07347483 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,328.37 or 0.99945364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00050763 BTC.

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,706,234 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

