Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

VWDRY opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

