Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after acquiring an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 97,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

