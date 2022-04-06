Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $94,203,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,763,000 after buying an additional 474,234 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

