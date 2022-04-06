Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.89) to GBX 4,850 ($63.61) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,100 ($66.89) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

