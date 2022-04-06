Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,604 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

