Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,498 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

