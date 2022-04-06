VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Tops One Day Volume of $6.60 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $25.15 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

