Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vinci stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

