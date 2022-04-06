Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,066,000 after buying an additional 3,702,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after buying an additional 2,105,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

