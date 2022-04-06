Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Jonathan Violin Sells 26,400 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $499,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Violin sold 909 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $17,416.44.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 628,494 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,650,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 847,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

