Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.60

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 15493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIRT. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.