Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Shares of V stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.08. 132,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,955. The stock has a market cap of $423.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.