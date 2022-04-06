VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Critical Contrast

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) and Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VIZIO and Emerson Radio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO -1.85% -12.52% -4.51% Emerson Radio -45.58% -14.17% -11.27%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VIZIO and Emerson Radio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92 Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIZIO currently has a consensus price target of $26.09, suggesting a potential upside of 208.77%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Emerson Radio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIZIO and Emerson Radio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO $2.12 billion 0.76 -$39.40 million ($0.21) -40.24 Emerson Radio $7.45 million 2.06 -$3.98 million N/A N/A

Emerson Radio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIZIO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VIZIO beats Emerson Radio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

