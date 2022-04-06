VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.86

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 10748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38.
In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,800.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 501.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 534,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.