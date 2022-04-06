VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.86

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 10748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,800.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 501.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 534,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

