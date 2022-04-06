Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Volta Inc – Class A traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 15,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,110,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

