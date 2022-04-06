Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 223.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

