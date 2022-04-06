Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.
VOYA stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97.
In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.
About Voya Financial (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.