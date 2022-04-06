Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

VOYA stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

