Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Vyant Bio stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

