W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

WPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

