Watsco, Inc. (WSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

WSO stock opened at $302.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.69 and its 200-day moving average is $290.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Watsco by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Watsco by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

