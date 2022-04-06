Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,091.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $908.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $961.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,821 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,868. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.