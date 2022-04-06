Wedbush Weighs in on PVH Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PVH in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $73.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.