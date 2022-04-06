Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wayfair (W)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wayfair (NYSE: W):

4/1/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $137.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $313.00 to $256.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $123.00.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $360.00 to $165.00.

2/18/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $370.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $200.00.

2/15/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $247.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 2.82. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $343.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $164,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

