Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN opened at $139.39 on Monday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.