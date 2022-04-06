Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.15.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.45. PayPal has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.7% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 171.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 60,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

