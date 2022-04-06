Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank now has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $99.45 and last traded at $97.88, with a volume of 20421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.82.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

