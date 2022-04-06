WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

