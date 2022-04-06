WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Trading Down 2%

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.23 and last traded at $46.23. 1,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,598,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,710,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

