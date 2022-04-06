Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WEYS opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

