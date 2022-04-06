Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) vs. B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and B2Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 17.90 $754.89 million $1.68 28.40 B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.75 $420.07 million $0.40 11.45

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B2Gold. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals and B2Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 5 0 2.83 B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. B2Gold has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 101.97%. Given B2Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 62.82% 9.86% 9.77% B2Gold 23.84% 13.69% 11.27%

Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B2Gold pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats B2Gold on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.