Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

WHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.03.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $172.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

