Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

