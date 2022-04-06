Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.55.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
