Widercoin Price Down 44.6% Over Last Week (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $3,385.63 and $67.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.35 or 0.07354130 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99707061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053315 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

