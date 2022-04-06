WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 96,247 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $48.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.