Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.92.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,354,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

