Wolfe Research Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $90.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

