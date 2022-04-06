Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.11 Million

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $605.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.50 million to $609.86 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $510.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.