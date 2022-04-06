World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from return of live events, as pandemic-led restrictions ease. This was evident from fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines increased year over year. Growth was witnessed across all its divisions. Management expects to generate record revenues in 2022, owing to ticketed live events, staging of additional large-scale international events, higher rights fees for flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, along with monetization of new, original series. For 2022, WWE guided adjusted OIBDA in the range of $360-$375 million, reflecting 10-15% year-over-year growth. Markedly, the company has been expanding its reach across platforms such as Peacock and Spotify and establishing new sponsor and product partners.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWE. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. 4,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,953. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

