Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $43,713.57 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.04 billion and approximately $325.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $43,713.57 or 0.99933908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00062268 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 275,330 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

