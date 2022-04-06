Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.88 and last traded at $77.88. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xero from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17.
Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero tax tools.
