Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 2.7%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 12,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 36,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, HSBC cut Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.