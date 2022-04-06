XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.10

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 35.80 ($0.47), with a volume of 537,039 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of XLMedia in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.64. The stock has a market cap of £94.86 million and a PE ratio of 119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

