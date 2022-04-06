Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,531 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.42. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

