Xponance Inc. Acquires 811 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL traded down $7.40 on Wednesday, reaching $279.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.79. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

