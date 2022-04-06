Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,531,000. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,527,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 117,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $151.02. 19,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

