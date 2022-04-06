Xponance Inc. Buys 13,060 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.83. 55,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.