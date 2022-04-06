Xponance Inc. Buys 21,543 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,165 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,024,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,842. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.08.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

